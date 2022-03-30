Reasons to Retain FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) in Your Portfolio

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. FLT has had an impressive run on the bourses over the past three months. The stock has appreciated 11.5% against 2.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

FLEETCOR has an expected long-term (three to five years) earnings per share growth rate of 16%. The company’s earnings are expected to register growth of 16.6% in 2022 and 14.4% in 2023.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Price

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. price | FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Quote

Factors That Auger Well

FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically, driven by continued strong sales, robust retention levels and healthy same-store sales. The company’s organic revenue growth was 17% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Acquisitions, over time, have helped FLEETCOR expand its customer base, headcount and operations. The recent acquisition of Levarti is expected to strengthen FLEETCOR’s airline-lodging business that reserves multiple hotel rooms for global airlines’ crews and disrupted passengers, every year. Levarti’s MAX mobile apps offer passengers an end-to-end digital experience that includes check-in, on-flight contactless payments, baggage tracking and claims.

The 2021 acquisition of Associated Foreign Exchange boosts the company’s revenues in its corporate payments business.

FLEETCOR has a track record of returning value to shareholders through share repurchases. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, it repurchased shares worth $1.4 billion, $849.9 million and $694.9 million, respectively.

Some Risks

FLEETCOR has more long-term debt outstanding than cash. Cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of fourth-quarter 2021 was $2.3 billion compared with the long-term debt level of $4.5 billion.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

FLEETCOR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, NV5 Global NVEE and Clean Harbors CLH.

Cross Country Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a long-term earnings growth of 6.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have surged 74.5% in the past year.

NV5 Global also carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.1% for the current year. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.2%, on average.

NV5 Global’s shares have surged 37.5% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 14.2%.

Clean Harbors carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 17% for the current year.

Clean Harbors pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average. CLH’s shares have jumped 27.4% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.