Reasons to Retain Envestnet (ENV) Stock in Your Portfolio

Envestnet, Inc. ENV has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of quality and sustainability of its growth. Envestnet’s earnings are anticipated to register 6.4% growth in 2021.

The company’s shares have gained 14.3% over the past year, significantly outperforming 5% rally of the industry it belongs to.

What’s Supporting the Rally?

Investment advice is becoming an important part of financial planning and customers are increasingly seeking personalized wealth management services. Technology adoption is likely to increase significantly with increasing need to interact with clients who prefer guided advice in a cost-effective manner. These trends are creating significant market opportunities for Envestnet’s technology-enabled services.

Envestnet continues to benefit from its solid recurring revenue generation capacity. In the third quarter of 2020 asset-based recurring revenues of $137.7 million increased 8.8% year over year and subscription-based recurring revenues of $107.89 million were up 7.3%.

Envestnet continues to focus on technology development with a view to improve operational efficiency, increase market competitiveness, address regulatory demands and cater to client-driven requests for new capabilities. The company’s technology design allows for significant scalability.

Some Risks

Envestnet's total debt to total capital ratio of 0.44 at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was higher than the industry’s 0.40. A higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates a higher risk of insolvency.

Further, cash and cash equivalent balance of $363 million at the end of the third quarter was well below the debt level of $750 million, underscoring that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Envestnet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ManpowerGroup MAN, FactSet Research FDS and Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, each carrying a Zacks #2 Rank (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, FactSet and Cross Country Healthcare is 3.5%, 8.5% and 12%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Envestnet, Inc (ENV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.