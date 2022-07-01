Reasons to Retain CDW Stock in Your Portfolio at the Moment

CDW Corporation‘s CDW performance is gaining from the global digital transformation and higher revenue growth in Corporate, Small Business and CDW Canada segments owing to rebounding commercial customer spending.

The company has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

CDW’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are expected to increase 18.2% and 5.4%, respectively, year over year. Earnings are anticipated to rise 20.2% and 8.3% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

CDW outpaced estimates in three out of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. The dividend yield is pegged at 1.3%.

CDW Corporation reported first-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% and increasing 26.6% year over year. The company’s revenues increased 23% year over year to $5.95 billion. Quarterly revenues also surpassed the consensus mark by 5.2%. On a constant currency basis, net sales improved by 23.3%.

Amid the ongoing volatility, CDW stock has been more resilient compared with the Zacks sub-industry. The stock has lost 10.9% in the past year compared with a 35.1% plunge of the industry.



CDW stock is down 24.5% from its 52-week high level of $208.71 on Jan 4, 2022, making it relatively affordable for investors.

Strong Fundamentals

Headquartered in Vernon Hills, IL, CDW is a leading provider of integrated IT solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the U.K. and Canada. The company offers discrete hardware and software products to integrated IT solutions businesses such as mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization and collaboration.

CDW is benefiting from the ongoing digital transformation and coronavirus-led work-from-home wave. In the past few quarters, the company has been witnessing strong demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plans. It is registering strong revenue growth in product categories, including collaboration tools, enterprise storage, notebook, desktops, video, hardware, and security software.

CDW's approach to encouraging organic growth and pursuing buyouts is likely to have raised the company's profile. Buyouts like Amplified IT and Focal Point Data Risk have helped it improve its educational and security capabilities, respectively.

CDW completed the acquisition of Sirius Computer Solutions in December 2021. The acquisition of Sirius is expected to have strengthened CDW's managed services capabilities.

CDW has been working to improve its capabilities in high-growth solution areas. It has also been increasing its service skills to attract customers.



However, the pandemic-induced global supply-chain troubles, component shortages and increasing expenses continue to be major headwinds for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

