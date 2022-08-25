Reasons to Retain Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) in Your Portfolio

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s BAH shares have gained 21% over the past year, outperforming the 5.6% growth of the industry it belongs to.

The company has an expected long-term (three to five years) EPS growth rate of 7.5%. Its earnings for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are anticipated to grow 3.6% and 10.9%, respectively, year over year.

H&R Block, Inc. Price

H&R Block, Inc. price | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Factors that Bode Well

Vision 2020 was Booz Allen’s transformation strategy for creating sustainable expansion. The strategy focused on getting closer to clients’ core missions, increasing the technical content of work, attracting and retaining talent from diverse areas of expertise, increasing innovation, creating a wide network of external partners and alliances and expanding into commercial and international business. Its implementation has accelerated the company’s organic revenue growth, strengthened its profitability position and fetched significant headcount and backlog growth.

Booz Allen’s next strategy, VoLT, focuses on integrating velocity, leadership and technology in the process of transformation. Key focus areas on the velocity front are increasing innovation, strengthening market position through mergers, acquisitions and partnerships, and client-centric decision making. The leadership front involves initiatives to promptly utilize leadership in identifying client needs and scaling businesses. On the technology front, the company focuses on developing and expanding next-generation technology and solutions.

Booz Allen has a large addressable market as it serves the government, which is one of the world’s largest consumers of technology and management consulting services. Also, the agencies of the U.S. intelligence community offer an additional market. Further, the company has a lot of opportunities in global commercial markets where it has relatively low penetration.

Some Risks

Booz Allen's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2023 was pegged at 1.6, lower than the prior-year quarter’s 1.81. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Booz Allen's currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better top-ranked stocksin the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Genpact Limited G and H&R Block, Inc. HRB.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

H&R Block flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. HRB has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5%.

HRB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.2%, on average.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation. >>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Genpact Limited (G): Free Stock Analysis Report



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.