Reasons to Retain AmerisourceBergen (ABC) in Your Portfolio

AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC is well poised for growth on the back of robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions business and product launches. However, intense competition is a concern.

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 15.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.3% growth. The S&P 500 Index has increased 17% in the same time frame.

AmerisourceBergen is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical services companies, focused on providing drug distribution and related services to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes. It has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion.

The company’s bottom line is anticipated to improve 8.7% over the next five years. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.14%.



What’s Driving Growth?

In fiscal 2022, ABC realigned its reporting structure under two segments — U.S. Healthcare Solutions and International Healthcare Solutions.

The first segment consists of the legacy Pharmaceutical Distribution Services (excluding Proforma), MWI Animal Health, Xcenda, Lash Group and ICS 3PL. It benefits from increasing volume and an expanding customer base.

Strong organic growth rates in the U.S. pharmaceutical market, improving patient access to medical care, enhanced economic conditions and population demographics are likely to favor the segment in the coming quarters.

In the fiscal second quarter of 2023, revenues at U.S. Healthcare Solutions totaled $56.7 billion, up 11.3% year over year. This improvement was due to higher specialty product sales and overall market growth.

However, this upside was partially offset by lower revenues from commercial COVID-19 treatments. Segmental operating income amounted to $756.1 million, up 3.6% year over year.

Higher gross profit (which included fees earned from the distribution of government-owned COVID-19 treatments and a gross profit on sales from specialty physician practices) contributed to the upside.

Revenues at the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment are expected to grow 7-8% in fiscal 2023. Operating income is anticipated to increase 3-5%.

PharmaLex is a leading provider of specialized services for the life sciences industry, owned by funds advised by AUCTUS Capital Partners AG. It has a significant footprint in Europe and the United States, and a growing presence in other parts of the world.

The acquisition of this Germany-based company will enhance ABC’s global portfolio of solutions to support manufacturer partners in the pharmaceutical development and commercialization journey.

In 2022, ABC collaborated with TrakCel, the leading innovator of cellular orchestration solutions, to launch an integrated technology platform. The idea was to accelerate patient access to prescribed cell and gene therapies, and provide complete visibility throughout the treatment process.

The acquisition of Alliance Healthcare strongly drove AmerisourceBergen’s International segment revenues in fiscal 2022.

Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2023 is estimated between $11.70 and $11.95, implying a 6-8% increase from the previous year’s level. ABC estimates revenue growth of 6-8% for the same time frame.

What’s Hurting the Stock?

AmerisourceBergen operates in a highly competitive pharmaceutical distribution and related healthcare services market. The generic industry is facing consolidation of customers and manufacturers, global competitors and regulatory challenges.

The company encounters additional competition from manufacturers, chain drugstores, specialty distributors, and packaging and healthcare technology companies. Increased competition is likely to affect its business.

Estimate Trend

ABC has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for fiscal 2023. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased from $11.75 per share to $11.88.

The same for fiscal third-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $63.41 billion, indicating a 5.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The bottom-line estimate is pinned at $2.82, implying year-over-year growth of 8.5%.

