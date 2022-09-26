Reasons to Retain AmerisourceBergen (ABC) in Your Portfolio

AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC is well-poised for growth on the back of its robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions business and product launches. Intense competition remains a concern.

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have gained 3.3% against the industry’s decline of 23.2% in a year’s time. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 13.9% in the same time frame.

AmerisourceBergen, with a market capitalization of $31.2 billion, is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical services companies, focused on providing drug distribution and related services to reduce health care costs and improve patient outcomes. ABC’s earnings are anticipated to improve 8.2% over the next five years. It beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 2.63%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Driving Growth?

It is worth mentioning that AmerisourceBergen made a strategic evaluation of its reporting structure to represent its expanded international presence following the June 2021 buyout of Alliance Healthcare. As a result, starting the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ABC realigned its reporting structure under two reportable segments, namely U.S. Healthcare Solutions and International Healthcare Solutions.

Per the segment realignment, U.S. Healthcare Solutions consists of the legacy Pharmaceutical Distribution Services reportable segment (excluding Profarma), MWI Animal Health, Xcenda, Lash Group and ICS 3PL. The segment benefits from increasing volume and an expanding customer base. Strong organic growth rates in the U.S. pharmaceutical market, improving patient access to medical care, enhanced economic conditions and population demographics are likely to favor the segment in the quarters to come.

In third-quarter fiscal 2022, revenues at this segment totaled $53.4 billion, reflecting a rise of 6% on a year-over-year basis on the back of higher specialty product sales and overall market growth. However, lower revenues from commercial COVID-19 treatments partially offset this upside. Segmental operating income was $579.9 million, up 9.5% year over year. Higher gross profit (which included fees earned from the distribution of government-owned COVID-19 treatments and a gross profit on sales from specialty physician practices) contributed to the upside.

In April 2022, AmerisourceBergen introduced AB Health Ventures, a dedicated corporate venture capital fund, focused on investing in and collaborating with emerging healthcare startups involved in transforming healthcare for people and animals worldwide. This venture capital fund will build on AmerisourceBergen’s continued commitment to offering innovation to its customers. It is worth mentioning that AB Health Ventures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AmerisourceBergen that will utilize its depth of expertise, global presence and solid relationships with stakeholders throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain to boost value for entrepreneurs who are searching for partners to aid business growth.

In January 2022, ABC collaborated with TrakCel, the leading innovator of cellular orchestration solutions, to launch an integrated technology platform to accelerate patient access to prescribed cell and gene therapies and provide complete visibility throughout the treatment process.

The company’s international segment recorded whopping 120% sales growth in the fiscal third quarter. The upside was mainly driven by the acquisition of Alliance Healthcare, which is likely to continue in the rest of 2022.

What’s Hurting the Stock?

AmerisourceBergen operates in a highly competitive pharmaceutical distribution and related health care services market. The generic industry is facing consolidation of customers and manufacturers, globalization and regulatory challenges. ABC encounters additional competition from manufacturers, chain drugstores, specialty distributors, and packaging and health care technology companies. Increased competition will affect its business.

Estimate Trend

AmerisourceBergen has been witnessing an upward estimate revision trend for fiscal 2022. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved 0.5% north to $11.00.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $60.51 billion, suggesting growth of 2.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Price

AmerisourceBergen Corporation price | AmerisourceBergen Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, AmerisourceBergen carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services AMN, McKesson MCK and Patterson Companies PDCO.

AMN Healthcare surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.7%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AMN Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 3.2%. AMN’s earnings yield of 10.7% compares favorably with the industry’s (2.4%).

McKesson beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

McKesson’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 9.9% MCK’s earnings yield is 6.5% against the industry’s (4.1%).

Patterson Companies surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Patterson Companies’ long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 7.9%. The company’s earnings yield of 7.7% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1%.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Free Stock Analysis Report



McKesson Corporation (MCK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.