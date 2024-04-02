Reasons to Retain Affirm (AFRM) Stock in Your Portfolio

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM exhibits strong growth potential, driven by increasing active merchant numbers, a flourishing buy now, pay later (BNPL) landscape and a rising Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV). The company's robust transaction volumes and interest income contribute significantly to its positive outlook. The stock has experienced an impressive 90.5% surge in the past six months, surpassing the industry average of 7.3%.

Affirm — with a market cap of almost $10.7 billion — is a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce that offers financial products. This company presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Let’s delve deeper.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFRM’s current-year earnings indicates a 26.7% year-over-year improvement. Affirm beat on earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed twice. This is depicted in the graph below.

The company expects to reach a significant milestone by achieving full fiscal year 2024 profitability on an adjusted operating income basis. The adjusted operating margin is anticipated to surpass 11% for fiscal 2024, highlighting a massive improvement from a year ago.

Fiscal 2024 revenues, as a percentage of GMV, are expected to expand 65 bps from the fiscal 2023 level.The consensus mark for current-year revenues is pegged at nearly $2.2 billion, suggesting a 37.3% rise from the prior year’s reported number. The anticipated growth should be supported by increasing GMV and transaction volumes. Management is optimistic about achieving a fiscal 2024 GMV surpassing $25.25 billion, implying notable growth from the previous year's $20.2 billion.

A report on BNPL trends from Adobe Analytics showed that in November 2023, purchases made with BNPL services fueled online spending. The deferred payment financial service is playing a major role in consumer spending resilience observed in recent times. AFRM is expected to continue riding this momentum in the coming days. Moreover, partnerships with renowned firms like Evolve, Walmart, Liberty Travel etc., are expected to bolster its presence and aid in improved metrics for active merchants, gross merchandise value, and transactions.

Disciplined performance in recent quarters has become a catalyst for Affirm's network growth. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, AFRM is poised for robust 26.8% year-over-year growth in merchant network revenues for the current year. Additionally, the consensus projection for card network revenues in the same period anticipates a significant 25.4% increase compared with the previous year.

Affirm continues to benefit from a high interest environment, contributing to its positive top-line performance. In the preceding year, the interest income metric surged by an impressive 29.8%, reaching $685.2 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year reinforces this trend, indicating a 67.6% year-over-year upswing in interest income.

Key Risks

However, there are a few factors that investors should keep an eye on. Growing competition in the BNPL sector, higher funding costs and increasing regulations driven by factors like high interest rates and limited consumer loan demand in the secondary market pose challenges to Affirm's growth. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive its performance in the long term.

