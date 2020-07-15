Reasons to Invest in Envestnet Stock Amid Coronavirus Woes

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. ENV have gained 8% year to date against 2% decline of the industry it belongs to.

The company is benefiting from its recurring revenue generation capacity and increased focused on digital engagement, predictive analysis, outsourcing and strategic partnerships amid the coronavirus crisis.

What’s Aiding Envestnet?

Envestnet’s business model ensures solid asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity, and therefore a steady revenue stream. Recurring revenues in the first quarter of 2020 came in at $239.4 million, up 24.7% year over year and constituted 97% of total revenues.

Further, the company is preparing for business in a post-pandemic world, which will be characterized by digital transformation aimed at improving operational efficiency and increasing market competitiveness. It recently launched Envestnet Connect, an AI-based centralized app that generates data-driven information relevant to a client’s needs. The app, developed in partnership with AdvisorStream and Apprise Labs, is aimed at digitally strengthening advisor-client relationships by integrating clients’ personal household financial data with news content relevant to their financial position. Also, it has partnered with Swan Global Investments to create Swan’s suite of investment products to help multiple financial advisors and their clients.

The aforementioned moves are examples of the company’s elevated focus on digital engagement, data and strategic partnership that can boost its ability to quickly and efficiently meet customers’ expectations in the post-COVID-19 world.

