Reasons to Hold Trupanion (TRUP) Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Trupanion Inc.’s TRUP focus on pets’ health and well-being in an underpenetrated pet insurance market, product innovations, geographical expansion and a solid capital position make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Trupanion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



In a month’s time, the stock has gained 10.2%, outperforming the industry’s increase of 3.2%.



Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings indicates an upside of 40.3% from the year-ago reported figure on 21.1% higher revenues.



The stock carries a favorable Growth Score of B. This style score analyzes the growth prospects of the company.

Business Tailwinds

This pet insurer operates in a large but underpenetrated market. With pet owners now focusing on pets’ health and well-being, TRUP, being a provider of insurance for cats and dogs, is poised for growth in a total addressable market of $38.1 billion.



The average pet now stays with Trupanion for 80 months, up from 78 months in the year-ago period, ensuring consistent revenue generation. The higher retention rates indicate customers’ fondness for TRUP’s products.



Trupanion stated that over the long term, companies that can invest in innovation and expand their addressable market are poised to be successful. Thus, TRUP launched low and medium ARPU products, Furkin and pet health insurance direct in Canada. TRUP intends to expand globally by entering Japan and Europe.



All these together should help TRUP achieve its target to grow subscription-adjusted operating income by 25% in 2022.



Trupanion remains focused on growing its addressable market by 40% by 2025 end by adding 10,000 international hospitals. This will increase its overall market from 25,000 in North America to 35,000 globally. This, in turn, should help TRUP expand its active hospital base.



Trupanion’s continuous new product development and international expansion are well supported by its solid financial position. These endeavors should help TRUP extend its moat and expand the addressable market in the long run. TRUP believes that if it can reach its five-year target. Its revenues may grow to more than $1.5 billion. TRUP may reach over 3.5 million pets and deliver growth in the intrinsic value of more than 25% per year.

