Reasons to Hold Sealed Air (SEE) Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Sealed Air Corporation SEE is poised well to gain on strong demand for packaging for food, medical supplies and consumer staples, and rise in e-commerce demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Steady progress on its reformation plan — Reinvent SEE Strategy, acquisitions and product innovation will also drive growth.



The stock has long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 4.2%.



In the past three months, the stock has gained 38.3%, compared with the industry’s rally of 17.9%.





Let’s delve deeper and analyze the factors that substantiate the company’s Zacks Rank #3.

Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Sealed Air reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. Further, total revenues of $1,151 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,076 million.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

Sealed Air beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, average surprise being 17.9%.

Upbeat Earning Guidance

Sealed Air expects adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2020 to be $2.85-$2.95. The mid-point of the guidance range reflects an increase of 3% from earnings of $2.82 in 2019.

Return on Assets

Sealed Air currently has a Return on Assets (ROA) of 7.9%, while the industry recorded ROA of 5.5%. An above-average ROA denotes that the company is generating earnings by effectively managing assets.

Pandemic-Driven Demand to Fuel Top Line

Around 65% of Sealed Air’s revenues come from packaging of protein, foods, fluids and goods for the medical and life sciences industries. The food care business continues to benefit from the shift in demand for case ready, shrink bags and pre-packaged meals and snacks designed for home consumption amid the pandemic-induced restrictions.



In the medical and life sciences portfolio, demand for protected packaging solutions for medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and personal protective equipment, such as monitoring systems, ventilators, mask and COVID-19 test kits remains high. Further, e-commerce sales, which contribute around 13% to the company’s sales, have been on the rise amid the stay-at-home scenario. Thus, with more than 75% of the company’s revenues originating from end-markets that are deemed essential and supporting the stay-at-home environment amid the pandemic, it is well positioned to sustain the top-line performance.

Reinvent SEE Strategy to Drive Earnings

In December 2018, Sealed Air announced a reformation plan, Reinvent SEE Strategy, and a fresh restructuring program in a bid to drive growth and earnings. The strategy is focused on innovations, SG&A productivity, product-cost efficiency, channel optimization and customer-service enhancements. One of most vital aspects of this strategy involves investment in technology and resources focusing on new and existing high-growth markets.



The company is on track to realize 110 million of incremental benefits to adjusted EBITDA in 2020 compared with last year. Over the 2019-2021 timeframe, the company has targeted approximately $330 million of Reinvent SEE benefits. This will continue to drive the bottom line.

Acquisitions & Innovation Remain Key Catalysts

Sealed Air’s recent acquisitions including Automated Packaging Systems, AFP, Inc. and Fagerdala will drive growth. The company’s top line will be supported by enhanced demand for its core product portfolio, recently-introduced innovations, strong fresh food markets and e-commerce sector.



However, there are a few factors that are likely to hinder growth in the near term.



Around 35% of the company’s sales serve consumer and industrial segments. Many of these end markets including general manufacturing, transportation, and non-essential goods are facing slowdown and significant reduction in discretionary spending. This is likely to hinder Sealed Air’s results in the near term.

