Reasons to Hold Principal Financial (PFG) Stock Right Now

Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG has been favored by investors on the back of its positive net cash flow, favorable claims and disciplined expense management, strategic buyouts and effective capital deployment.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Principal Financial’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.45 per share, indicating a 15.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 3.6% higher revenues of $14.79 billion.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Principal Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 0.7% against the industry’s rise of 8% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Surprise History

PFG has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missed in one, the average being 4.17%.

Business Tailwinds

Principal Financial’s revenue growth is expected to improve in the long run, riding on higher premiums and other considerations, fees and other revenues and higher net investment income across its segments.



The Principal International segment is likely to benefit from higher single premium annuity sales in Chile. The segment’s operating earnings should gain from foreign currency tailwinds.



The Specialty Benefits Insurance business should continue to gain from record sales, strong retention and employment growth. Growth in the business, favorable claims and disciplined expense management should benefit its pre-tax operating earnings.



Strong institutional flows across equities, real estate and specialty fixed income highlighting the value of diversified distribution through its institutional, retail and retirement channels are likely to drive positive net cash flow.



Principal Financial’s extensive distribution footprint, strategic buyouts and operational discipline should enhance the assets under management growth.



PFG boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities and liquidity. By the end of the second quarter, its excess and available capital were $1.2 billion, including more than $800 million at the holding company, $340 million in subsidiaries and $100 million in the excess of targeted 400% risk-based capital ratio (RBC). Estimated statutory RBC ratio of 407% for Principal Life Insurance Company is above the midpoint of the targeted RBC ratio of 400%.



Principal Financial’s capital deployment through share buybacks and dividend payment looks impressive. It also boasts a solid dividend yield of 3.4%, which compares favourably with the industry average of 2.8%. PFG returned $255 million to shareholders in the second quarter of 2023, including $100 million of share repurchases and $155 million of dividends, and retired $700 million of long-term debt during the quarter using the proceeds from issuances in the first quarter. The company affirmed its return on equity target of 15% in 2023.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the finance sector are Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. GECC, Hamilton Lane Inc. HLNE and Prospect Capital Corporation PSEC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Great Elm Capital’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average beat being 1.21%. In the past year, GECC has lost 19.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GECC’s 2023 and 2024 earnings indicates 1.8% and 2.3% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Hamilton’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average beat being 15.57%. In the past year, HLNE has gained 28.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLNE’s 2023 and 2024 earnings indicates 16.1% and 16.3% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Prospect Capital’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 11.68%. In the past year, PSEC has lost 20.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSEC’s 2023 and 2024 revenues indicates 6% and 2.4% year-over-year growth, respectively.

