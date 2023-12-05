Reasons to Hold Manitowoc (MTW) Stock in Your Portfolio

The Manitowoc Company MTW is well-poised to deliver improved results backed by rising demand as well as its efforts to bring innovative products to the market. Its pricing and cost-saving actions will also help negate the impacts of higher costs and supply-chain headwinds on its margins.

Manitowoc is now placing greater emphasis on growing non-new machine sales (aftermarket parts, services, rentals, used cranes, and digital solutions), which will drive sustainable growth in both sales and earnings. Increased spending on infrastructure in the United States is also expected to be a major catalyst going forward.

MTW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Shares of the company have soared 67.1% in a year compared with the industry’s 11.1% increase. The Zacks Industrial Products sector has grown 5.6% and the S&P 500 Composite has risen 16.1% in the same time frame.



Solid Growth in Orders to Drive Revenues

Manitowoc reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents in third-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent per share. Compared with EPS of 10 cents in the third quarter of 2022, earnings in the quarter under review marked a substantial improvement of 120%. MTW has an impressive trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 885%, on average.

The company’s orders in the third quarter of 2023 were $531.2 million, a 12.5% increase from the year-ago quarter. The backlog was $1,028 million as of Sep 30, 2023, up 9% from the year-ago quarter’s backlog. Backed by the solid performance in the first three quarters of the year, Manitowoc expects revenues to be $2.175-$2.225 billion for 2023, up from the previously stated $2.1-$2.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $160 million and $180 million, up from the $150-$180 million mentioned earlier. The midpoint of the guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 19%.

Our model’s projection for the company’s 2023 revenues is $2.2 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 8%. The projected EPS is $1.60, indicating 51% year-over-year growth.

Demand To Remain Strong

In North America, demand from residential and non-residential construction is driving demand for Manitowoc’s equipment. Due to the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the rising investment in roads, bridges, airports and waterways represents a massive opportunity. The company expects demand in the Middle East to be robust in the upcoming quarters. Qatar and Kuwait are also showing signs of growth. This bodes well for Manitowoc. Further, the need to replace the aging crane fleet will support the demand for the company’s equipment.

Aftermarket Sales, Innovation to Aid Growth

To achieve sustainable growth in both sales and earnings, Manitowoc is now placing greater emphasis on growing non-new machine sales (aftermarket parts, services, rentals, used cranes, and digital solutions). Growing this part of the business will provide it with more annuity-like revenue streams, which will help lessen the impact of the crane market cyclicality. This business also carries higher margin rates than new crane sales.

MTW continues to evaluate acquisition opportunities to accelerate product development programs in its all-terrain product line. Manitowoc’s innovation pipeline remains robust. Focus on innovation will continue to aid it in leading the industry by providing differentiated products of value to its customers.

Pricing Actions to Counter Costs

The company is facing higher steel, logistics and transportation costs (both ocean and land freight), which are expected to continue. Manitowoc’s pricing actions and efforts to cut down costs will help negate the impact of inflated costs on its margins.

