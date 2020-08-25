Reasons to Hold Lincoln Electric Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. LECO is poised to gain from its focus on new product development, utilizing digital platforms to engage customers and successful acquisitions. However, the coronavirus pandemic’s impact is likely to dent Lincoln Electric’s revenues in the near term. Nevertheless, the company continues to implement cost reduction actions, which will help sustain margins.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3, offer the best investment opportunities for investors.

Price Performance

Lincoln Electric’s shares have gained 21.3% in the past year, compared with the industry’s growth of 0.3%.

Earnings, Revenues Surpass Consensus in Q2

Lincoln Electric reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents. Total revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $556 million.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

Lincoln Electric has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.07%, on average.

Superior Return on Assets

Lincoln Electric currently has a Return on Assets (ROA) of 10.7%, higher than the industry’s 5.0%. An above-average ROA denotes that the company is generating earnings by effectively managing its assets.

Growth Drivers in Place

The company is focused on new product development and using digital platforms to engage customers. Focus on its new additive services business will position Lincoln Electric as a manufacturer of large scale 3D-printed metal spell parts, prototypes and tooling for industrial customers — a major growth opportunity for the company. It also continues to invest in long-term strategy for automation in support of its 2020 strategy initiatives.



Lincoln Electric is benefiting from several acquisitions. It has acquired Inovatech Engineering Corporation and Coldwater Machine Company, Pro Systems LLC, which in turn bolstered its automated cutting solutions and application expertise. In January 2019, Lincoln Electric acquired the soldering business of Worthington Industries. This broadened the Harris Products Group’s portfolio of industry-leading consumables with the addition of premium solders and fluxes. In April 2019, Lincoln Electric acquired Baker Industries to expand automation and additive strategies. Recently, the company acquired a controlling interest in Askaynak — a leading Turkish producer of welding consumables and equipment. The buyout advances the company's regional growth strategy in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



The company is focusing on cost management to sustain margins in the backdrop of weak demand. Cost reduction actions now anticipated to provide benefits of $55 to $65 million in 2020. Exiting 2020, the company expects to realize $8 to $9 million in permanent costs savings per quarter.

Few Headwinds to Counter

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Lincoln Electric’s markets and operations, which include weakening demand, supply chain disruptions, and other logistics constraints. Automotive, transportation, energy, construction and heavy industries have all been impacted. Although many of the company’s customers have begun to re-open or increase operating levels, such customers might be compelled to close or limit operations due to resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Bottom Line

Investors might want to hold on to the stock, at present, as it has ample prospects for outperforming peers in the near future.

Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector include Silgan Holdings, Inc. SLGN, IIVI Incorporated IIVI and SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE. While Silgan and IIVI sport a Zacks Rank #1, SiteOne carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.



