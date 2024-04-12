Reasons to Hold FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock in Your Portfolio

FTI Consulting FCN has had an impressive run over the past six months, gaining 8.3%.

FCN has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from the company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

FTI Consulting’s earnings for 2024 and 2025 are both anticipated to grow 6% year over year. Revenues are expected to rise 5.7% year over year in 2024 and 12.8% in 2025.

Factors That Auger Well

FCN’s ability to club diverse issues like accounting, damage assessment, statistics, economics, finance and industry under a single platform is impressive. Further, FTI Consulting continues to chase opportunities in areas such as business transformation services, restructuring, transaction advisory business, information governance, retail, construction, data and analytics, cyber business, and international arbitration. This makes it an excellent partner for global clients dealing with issues regarding international arbitration, thereby generating revenue growth continuously from the existing international operations. FTI Consulting’s international expansion remains strong. It is likely to expand the scope of services to meet the changing needs of the clients.

FTI Consulting, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

FTI Consulting, Inc. revenue-ttm | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote

FTI Consulting’s top line growth is influenced by the expansion of its geographic footprint, assisted by international operations. In 2023, 37% of the total revenues were generated by international businesses. The risk of incurring material losses is mitigated by the industrial and geographical diversification of its customer base.

FCN's endeavors to reward shareholders through share buybacks are impressive. In 2023, 2022 and 2021, the company repurchased shares worth $21 million, $85.4 million and $46.1 million, respectively. These initiatives not only instill investor confidence but also drive the bottom line.

Some Risks

FTI Consulting makes the majority of its investments in hiring highly skilled professionals, and promoting and training individuals. Investments as such are important to improve growth and are likely to benefit the company in the long term. However, escalating investments in people are likely to increase the costs incurred by the company and affect its bottom-line growth at the initial stage.

FCN is vulnerable to foreign exchange risks, as it operates in many countries and derives a significant part of its sales and earnings from Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Due to this, the appreciation or depreciation of the U.S. dollar versus foreign currencies affects the company’s results.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Core & Main CNM and Barrett Business Services BBSI.

Core & Main currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CNM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.5%, on average.

Barrett Business Services currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). BBSI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14%.

BBSI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 77.7%, on average.

