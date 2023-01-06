Reasons to Hold FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock in Your Portfolio

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN is currently benefitting from strong international operations. The company’s 2023 revenues are expected to improve 7.2% year over year. Earnings are anticipated to rise 12.8% year over year in 2023.

Factors That Augur Well

FTI Consulting has a unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and the industry on a single platform. This makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. Global operations help the company to expand its geographic footprint. FCN’s revenues of $775.9 million rose 6.4% on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter of 2022.

FTI Consulting, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

FTI Consulting, Inc. revenue-ttm | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote

FTI Consulting's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 2.15 at the end of third-quarter 2022, higher than the 1.97 recorded at the end of third-quarter 2021. An increasing current ratio bodes well for FTI Consulting as it implies that the risk of default is less.

Some Risks

FTI Consulting makes the majority of its investments in hiring qualified professionals as well as promoting and training individuals. Such investments are necessary to enhance growth and are likely to benefit the company in the long term. However, escalating investments in people are likely to weigh on the bottom line at the initial stage.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8% on average.

Cross Country Healthcare is currently Zacks #2 Ranked. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1% on average.

