Reasons to Hold Broadridge (BR) Stock in Your Portfolio
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s BR shares have gained 6% in the past month. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 are expected to grow 12.2% and 9.9%, respectively.
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Price
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. price | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote
Factors That Auger Well
Broadridge has a consistent track record of rewarding shareholders through dividends. In fiscal 2021, the company returned $261.7 million in dividends. It paid out $241 million, $211.2 million, and $165.8 million of dividends during fiscal years 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
The company’s business model ensures significant recurring-fee revenues, including contributions from net new business, internal growth and acquisition-related synergies. In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, recurring-fee revenues of $798 million increased 19% year over year and contributed 61% to total revenues.
The 2021 acquisition of Itiviti expands Broadridge’s back-office capabilities into the front office and deepens its multi-asset class solutions. The AdvisorStream buyout is helping the company boost revenues by providing personalized and consistent client communications.
Some Risks
Broadridge has more long-term debt outstanding than cash. Cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2022 was $281 million compared with the long-term debt level of $4.2 billion.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Broadridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, NV5 Global NVEE and Clean Harbors CLH.
Cross Country Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a long-term earnings growth of 6.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have surged 67.2% in the past year.
NV5 Global also carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.1% for the current year. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.2%, on average.
NV5 Global’s shares have surged 38% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 14.2%.
Clean Harbors carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.
CLH’s shares have jumped 20.8% in the past year.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report
NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.