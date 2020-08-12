Reasons to Hold Ball Corp (BLL) Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Ball Corporation BLL is poised well to gain on the surging global beverage can demand as customers are preferring cans over glass and plastic. Strong backlog levels in the Aerospace segment, investment in acquisitions, growing production capacity, and introduction of new products will also contribute to growth.



The stock has long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 5.0%.



In the past three months, the stock has gained 20.9%, compared with the industry’s rally of 22.4%.





Let’s delve deeper and analyze the factors that substantiate the company’s Zacks Rank #3.

Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Ball Corp reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. The bottom line also improved 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4%, on average.

Return on Assets

Ball Corp currently has a Return on Assets (ROA) of 5.4%, while the industry recorded ROA of 5.1%. An above-average ROA denotes that the company is generating earnings by effectively managing assets.

Solid Demand for Beverage Cans to Fuel Growth

Globally customers are preferring cans over glass and plastic given its inherent sustainability attributes. Thus, the company is significantly investing in aluminum packaging production to capitalize on rising demand. Ball Corp’s recently-launched infinity bottle will provide sustainable solution for personal care products as customers are shifting from small- to mid-sized plastic containers at hotels and stores. The company expects its previously-announced aluminum beverage can and cup projects to add at least 8 billion units of capacity by the end of 2021.

In March 2020, Ball Corp agreed to acquire Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens Ltda, an aluminum aerosol packaging business. The transaction is expected to close in third-quarter 2020 and will broaden the geographic reach of the company’s aluminum aerosol packaging business, serving the growing Brazilian personal care market.

The company maintains its expectation to deliver long-term diluted earnings per share growth of at least 10% to 15% beyond 2020 and achieve EVA (economic value added) dollars growth of 4% to 8% per year.

Pandemic-Driven Demand to Fuel Top Line

Ball Corp provides key aluminum packaging products and services to consumer-oriented end-markets, such as food and beverages, household and healthcare. Thus, demand has been fairly stable amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, higher at-home consumption amid the pandemic is anticipated to sustain the company’s top-line performance.

Aerospace Segment Shows Resilience

The Aerospace segment’s contracted backlog remained strong at $2.1 billion as of second-quarter 2020 end. Contracts already won but not yet booked into current contracted backlog, reflected a sequential increase of 10% to $5.3 billion. The segment continues to win and provide mission-critical programs and technologies to U.S. government, defense, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance customers. Multiple projects to expand manufacturing capacity, test capabilities and engineering and support workspace are on track.



However, there are a few factors that are likely to hinder growth in the near term.



Demand for beverage cans has outstripped current supply capacity. Due to these supply constraints, Ball Corp expects to import cans to meet demand until its new plants ramp up. It will lead to higher freight costs. Incremental costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic may dampen near-term price/mix. The company might incur higher-than-expected start-up costs due to the ongoing capacity expansion efforts to meet growing demand for cans. These factors will impact margins in the near term.

