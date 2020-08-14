Reasons to Hold AptarGroup (ATR) Stock in Your Portfolio Now

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR is poised well to grow on its ongoing business-transformation plan to drive the top line, boost operational excellence, enhance approach to innovation and improve organizational effectiveness. Further, the company’s strategy to grow via acquisitions remains a key catalyst. Increasing demand for pharmaceutical products on account of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to drive Pharma segment in the near term.



The stock has long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 7%. Year to date, the stock has gained 2.5%, against the industry’s decline of 1.0%.





Let’s delve deeper and analyze the factors that substantiate the company’s Zacks Rank #3.

Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

AptarGroup delivered second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 80 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. Total revenues were $699.3 million for the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $655 million.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average.

Return on Assets

AptarGroup currently has a Return on Assets (ROA) of 6.3%, while the industry recorded ROA of 5.4%. An above-average ROA denotes that the company is generating earnings by effectively managing assets.

Upward Estimate Revisions

AptarGroup’s earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter has been revised upward by 2% over the past 30 days to 84 cents. For fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021, the estimate has moved north by 3% and 2%, respectively.

Pharma Segment Remains Strong

The Pharma segment, which generated around 38% of AptarGroup's sales in fiscal 2019, has been witnessing sales growth across each end market with particularly strong growth in the injectables and active packaging businesses. This is likely to persist amid the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the segment continues to receive inquiries from the healthcare industry on an almost-daily basis.

Cost Reduction Actions to Sustain Margins

AptarGroup has undertaken several cost control measures that include reducing temporary labor headcount, furloughs and wage reductions, and elimination of business travel. The company has also cut down on discretionary spending and modifying production schedules. This will help sustain margins.

Acquisitions Remain a Key Catalyst

AptarGroup remains committed to business expansion through acquisitions to expand the scope of technologies, geographic presence and product offerings. Notable acquisitions include Fusion Packaging, Nanopharm, Gateway Analytical, CSP Technologies, Noble International.

Business Transformation Plan to Reap Benefits

AptarGroup is focused on growing business-transformation plan to drive top-line growth, boosting operational excellence, enhancing its approach to innovation and improving organizational effectiveness.

In sync with the plan, the company has been launching innovative products that will provide it a competitive edge. AptarGroup’s active material sciences technologies is featured on U.S FDA approved implantable rechargeable device, which is used to treat urinary and bowel dysfunction by Axonics Modulation Technologies AXNX. AptarGroup’s multidose nasal pump features in a new drug application Gimoti — the first and only U.S FDA approved nasally administered treatment for relieving symptoms of acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.



In the Beauty + Home segment, AptarGroup’s spray pump featured on a line of Suave hand sanitizer sprays. The company’s closure and SimpliSqueeze valve was chosen by Dial for the innovative body wash and easy squeeze stand-up pouch. In the Food + Beverage segment, the company’s closure with SimpliSqueeze valve has been chosen by a major peanut butter brand and also featured on a new line of signature sauces and condiments of Chik-Fil-A in the United States. In the beverage market, sports closure has been used in a new sports drinks by Xiaoyangren in China.



However, there are a few factors that are likely to hinder growth in the near term.



The Beauty + Home segment will continue to be negatively impacted by reduced orders from customers providing prestige beauty products. Beauty products are sold via duty free travel and retail stores. Consequently, the restrictions on air travel has impacted the beauty market. Also, many beauty retailers have shut down in response to government mandates to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Also, the Food + Beverage segment will continue to be negatively impacted by decrease in food service and on-the-go beverage closure sales due to the COVID-19 crisis.

