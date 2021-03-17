Reasons To Buy Travel Insurance Now For Your 2022 Vacation

Dreaming of escaping to an exotic destination next year? Or planning a tour of a city in Europe? Many of us have wanderlust on our minds, and now is a good time to start planning travel insurance for 2022 trips and beyond. Here’s why.

Important Travel Medical Coverage Is in Your Favor

If you have a pre-existing medical condition that might cause you to cancel your future trip, purchase your travel insurance right away so that you can lock in coverage of the condition.

“Many travel insurance policies contain a pre-existing medical exclusion, which can be waived, by purchasing your travel insurance within a certain number of days of making an initial deposit on your trip,” says Scott Adamski, a spokesperson with AIG Travel.

Having this pre-existing condition exclusion waiver means that any trip cancellation due to the condition can be covered under your travel insurance policy, says Adamski. This can include a medical condition of yours, a traveling companion or any immediate family that you might need to stay home and care for.

Travel Details Don’t Have to be Finalized

Because your 2022 plans are still months away, perhaps not all of your trip itinerary has been decided. Booking a trip with travel insurance early protects your plans even if they are being finalized.

“It’s worth noting that travelers can purchase a travel insurance policy even before they know every single element that might be included in their trip,” says Adamski.

For example, if you book a cruise for 2022 but haven’t yet booked the flight to get to your sail-away port, or if you haven’t purchased your shore excursions, you don’t have to wait until you know every single trip-related expense before you purchase a travel insurance policy.

“You only need one element of the trip in place—the down payment on your cruise, as a primary example—in order to purchase the policy,” says Adamski. “You can later build on that policy as you book additional elements of your trip, and pay the appropriate premium for the additional trip elements.”

This way, says Adamski, you can still take advantage of the pre-existing medical condition waiver. Buy insurance for the first element of your trip within 15 days.

Lock in Your Ability to Cancel for Any Reason

Trip cancellation insurance reimburses you 100% for prepaid and nonrefundable trip deposits that you lose—as long as you cancel for a reason listed in the policy. This list will generally include reasons such as:

Your destination is uninhabitable because of a fire, natural disaster, flood, burglary or vandalism.

A natural disaster makes your home uninhabitable.

You need to attend the birth of a family member’s child.

You or a family member gets an injury or serious illness. Not all plans cover Covid though. See our ratings of the best pandemic travel insurance if you want Covid coverage.

There’s a terrorist event at your destination within 30 days of your arrival date.

You lose your job through no fault of your own.

Your airline, cruise line or other carrier stops service for at least 24 consecutive hours due to a strike, natural disaster, bad weather or FAA-mandated shutdown.

You or a traveling companion legally separate or divorce

An add-on called cancel for any reason coverage lets you cancel and get partial reimbursement for any reason. But you have to add it within 14 to 21 days of your first trip deposit (deadlines vary by travel insurance company).

Cancel for any reason insurance will add about 40% to your trip cost, but it buys you the ultimate flexibility to change your mind.

The Best Travel Insurance Benefits for a 2022 Trip

No matter how well you plan a trip, you can never predict what could go wrong, so you’ll want a travel insurance plan that bundles benefits for a wide range of problems, says Christina Tunnah, a spokesperson for World Nomads.

Essential coverage often includes:

Trip cancellation and delay

Travel medical expenses

Emergency medical evacuation

Baggage loss and damage

Most important, says Tunnah, is the travel medical expenses coverage because most U.S. health insurance plans won’t cover you outside the U.S. In addition, U.S. health plans generally don’t include emergency evacuation, which could be a lifesaver in a crisis.

