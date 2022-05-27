Reasons to Bet on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN is currently benefiting from the increase in demand for healthcare staffing, investments in headcount and technology and enhanced operational effectiveness.

Digital transformation and operational efficiency have been enabling the company to cater to the continuously increasing demand for its services. The recent acquisition of Selectedstrengthens Cross Country Healthcare’s education business.

Lets see some other factors that make CCRN an attractive pick

Solid Rank: Cross Country Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer attractive investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Four estimates for 2022 have moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the stock. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 83.7% north.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Cross Country Healthcare has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 29.2%.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors can consider are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR and FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.4%.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102%, on average.

FactSet carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.

FactSet pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.1%, on average.

