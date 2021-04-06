Reasons to Avoid Investing in Altra Industrial (AIMC) Stock Now

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC gains from solid product offerings, diversified business structure, innovation capabilities and pricing actions. However, the company’s momentum is subdued due to the presence of challenges in certain end markets. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Notably, the company is a specialist in making and distributing various motion control, automation and electromechanical power transmission products. It is based in Braintree, MA. The company currently has a market capitalization of $3.7 billion.



It belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which comes under the ambit of the Zacks Industrial Products sector. The industry is in the bottom 35% (with a rank of 164) of more than 250 Zacks industries.



In the past three months, Altra Industrial’s shares have declined 9.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 84.1%.











Below we have discussed why it is better to avoid investing in Altra Industrial stock now.



End-Market Challenges: The company expects that softness in the automotive and manufacturing industries might impact the demand for products in markets like oil & gas, mining, and metals. Further, weakness in commercial aerospace might be concerning for its performance.



Other Headwinds: Altra Industrial expects that a sequential rise in selling, general and administrative expenses might be concerning in the quarters ahead. Also, supply-chain issues might be a problem for its business in the renewable energy market.



High capital spending due mainly to increased investments in automation initiatives and boost technology might pressure financial resources. For 2021, the company expects a capital expenditure of $45-$50 million, higher than the $33.7 million reported in 2020.



Risks Regarding International Operations: The company operates in multiple geographical locations, including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and the Americas. Due to such geographical presence, it is exposed to risks arising from unfavorable movements in foreign currencies, geopolitical issues and others.



In fourth-quarter 2020, the company’s sales were down 4.4% in North America and 5.7% in Europe.



Earnings Estimate Trend: In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been lowered, reflecting bearish sentiments for its prospects. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 77 cents for the first quarter of 2021 and 79 cents for the second quarter of 2021, suggesting declines of 4.9% and 4.8% from the respective 60-day-ago figures.



For both quarters, there is one downward revision in estimates.



Also, the estimate for 2021 is pegged at $3.13, reflecting a 6% decline from the 60-day-ago figure. Notably, two downward revisions have been recorded in the past couple of months.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price and Consensus

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. price-consensus-chart | Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS, EnPro Industries, Inc. NPO and Kadant Inc. KAI. All these companies presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for these companies have improved for the current year. Also, positive earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 58.75% for Chart Industries, 143.14% for EnPro Industries and 18.46% for Kadant.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



EnPro Industries (NPO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kadant Inc (KAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.