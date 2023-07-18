Reasons to Add West Pharmaceutical (WST) to Your Portfolio Now

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST is well poised for growth, backed by the robust Proprietary Products segment and sustained strength in research and development (R&D). However, foreign exchange volatility is a concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have risen 63% year to date compared with the industry's 15% growth. The S&P 500 Index has increased 18.5% in the same period.

West Pharmaceutical, with a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, is a leading global manufacturer, engaged in the design and production of technologically advanced, high-quality, integrated containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Its earnings are anticipated to improve 13.3% in 2024. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.61%.



Key Catalysts

The Proprietary Products business continues to exhibit sustained strength and is an important contributor to WST's top line. This segment's customers primarily comprise several of the major biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug companies globally that incorporate components and other offerings in their injectable products.

Sales improved 2.3% organically in the first quarter of 2023. High-value products (components and devices) accounted for more than 70% of segment sales and delivered mid-single digit organic sales growth.

Growth in demand, especially from biologic customers, and strong performances in Generics and Pharma market units, buoy optimism. West Pharmaceutical also continues to expand high-value product manufacturing capacity for supporting rising customer demand from recent launches and anticipated drug programs in the coming years.

Robust organic growth of Proprietary Products’ Generics and Pharma market units is another quarterly highlight.

The company maintains its research-scale production facilities and laboratories for creating new products. It also provides contract engineering design and development services to help customers with new product developments.

WST continues to pursue innovative strategic platforms in prefillable syringes, injectable containers, advanced injections, and safety and administration systems. In the first quarter, the company's R&D expenses increased 17.1% from the prior-year period’s level.

West Pharmaceutical remains committed to seeking innovative opportunities for the acquisition, licensing, partnering or development of products, services and technologies. The company is focused on its objective of connecting dots throughout science and technology for potential value creation.

Factors Hurting the Stock

The growing exposure to international markets makes WST susceptible to adverse foreign exchange volatility. Unfavorable fluctuations in currency exchange rates can affect WST’s international sales. On its first-quarter 2023earnings call the company projected forex headwind on revenues of $15 million for 2023.

Moreover, the constant fall in the Contract-Manufactured Products segment is concerning. Lower demand for COVID-related products is also worrying. Contraction in gross and operating margins does not bode well. West Pharmaceutical’s pandemic-related sales are also likely to experience a downtrend in the rest of 2023, thereby hurting Proprietary Products’ revenue growth.

Estimates Trend

The company has been witnessing an upward estimate revision trend in 2023. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has improved 4.5% to $7.69 per share.

The consensus estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $2.98 billion, indicating a 3.1% increase from the 2022 level.

