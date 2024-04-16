Reasons to Add VirTra (VTSI) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

VirTra VTSI, with rising earnings estimates, robust ROE and low debt, offers a great investment opportunity in the aerospace sector.



Let’s focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock an attractive investment pick at the moment.

Solid Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VTSI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 22.9% to 86 cents in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for 2024 stands at $43.5 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 14.3%.



The company’s (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 30%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 236.20% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, VirTra’s ROE is 21.41% compared to its sector average of 11.12%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the sector.

Debt Position & Liquidity

Currently, VirTra’s total debt to capital is 15.49%, much better than the sector’s average of 53.58%.



VTSI’s current ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.11. The ratio being greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Stable Backlog and Wide Market Reach

VTSI has a stable backlog of $19.4 million as of Dec 31, 2023, which reflects solid sales growth prospects for the company in the near future.



VirTra’s operations are spread globally, and its products are deployed in hundreds of agencies in 40 countries. This implies the solid demand that VTSI’s products enjoy worldwide.

Price Performance

In the past six months, VTSI shares have surged 147.3% compared with its sector’s average return of 3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

