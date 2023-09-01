Reasons to Add Textron (TXT) to Your Portfolio Right Now

Textron Inc. TXT is a global multi-industry manufacturer of aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools. With its solid product pipeline, strong order flows and huge global footprint, it boasts a strong performance.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $5.30. The bottom-line estimates have moved up 4.1% in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current year sales stands at $13.86 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.7%.

Surprise History and Earnings Growth

Textron’s trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 12.99%, on average.



The company’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is projected at 11.7%.

Debt and Liquidity

As of Jul 1, 2023, Textron’s cash equivalents were $1.70 billion and its current debt was $360 million. Therefore, it can be safely concluded that the company holds a strong solvency position, at least in the near term.



Textron’s current ratio of 1.87 is better than industry’s average of 1.16. This implies that the company has sufficient financial capability to pay its short-term debt obligations.

Strong Backlog and Innovation

Textron’s total backlog was a solid $14.29 billion as of Jul 01, 2023, up from $13.27 as of Dec 31, 2022. Of this backlog, the company expects to recognize revenues of approximately 80% through 2024, an additional 17% through 2026 and the balance thereafter.



Textron has been working on new product launches. In July 2023, the company unveiled the Beechcraft Denali aircraft, a new single-engine turboprop. During second-quarter 2023, it launched its Cessna Citation Ascend aircraft and its new Liberty LSV, a street legal vehicle.



The company’s unit Bell is also developing the V-280 Valor, a next-generation vertical lift aircraft; a new rotorcraft, the Bell 360 Invictus and the first super medium commercial helicopter, the 525 Relentless, currently awaiting certification. Such solid backlog count and innovations boost TXT’s future revenue generation prospects.

Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE is a measure of a company’s financial performance and shows how it is utilizing its funds. Textron’s ROE is currently pegged at 13.83%, better than the industry’s average of 9.57%, which indicates that the company is utilizing its funds more efficiently than its peers.

Price Performance

In the past year, TXT’s shares have rallied 24.4% against the industry’s decline of 3.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks in the same sector are Sidus Space Inc. SIDU, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE and CurtissWright Corp. CW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIDU’s 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 3.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved up 18.5%.



SPCE boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 40.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 118.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 8.1%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.08% in the past four quarters.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.