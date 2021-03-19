Reasons to Add Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Your Portfolio Now

Sun Life Financial’s SLF sturdy Asia business, expanding wealth and asset management business, favorable business mix, and solid capital position make it a good investment choice.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Sun Life currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Year to date, the stock has gained 15%, outperforming the industry’s increase of 9.3%.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $4.40, indicating an increase of 7.3% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.95, up 12.5%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 9%.

Return on Equity (“ROE”)

The company’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 14.2%, better than the industry average of 12.3%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ fund. The company aims underlying ROE between 12% and 14% in the medium term.

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 and 2022 moved 6.5% and 10% north in the past 60 days, respectively, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Style Score

The company is well poised for progress, as is evident from its favorable VGM Score of B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum, with the score being a weighted combination of all three factors.



It has an impressive Value Score of A. This this style score helps identify attractive undervalued stocks.

Earnings Surprise History

Sun Life surpassed estimates in the last six reported quarters, with the average beat being 13.92%.

Business Tailwinds

The third largest life insurer in Canada continues to strengthen its presence in the Asian market. Emerging economies of Asia are expected to provide higher return and growth than the North American markets.



The company has been expanding its Wealth and Asset Management business. Sun Life Investment Management continues to boost its investment capabilities in private fixed income, mortgages and real estate, by investing in pension plans and institutional investors.



Sun Life’s inorganic growth story is impressive. Strategic buyouts have positioned it as the second-largest dental insurance network in the United States, and have helped it consolidate its footprint in Vietnam, Indonesian and India, while also expanding its wealth business in Hong Kong. Sun Life is seeking to make investment in the private credit domain, which ensures greater yield, thus creating an opportunity to generate higher income. Thus, the recent acquisition of 51% stake in Crescent Capital Group bodes well.



The company is shifting its growth focus toward products like mutual funds and group benefits. These require lower capital but offer more predictable earnings.



Its capital and cash position remains healthy, and along with a low leverage ratio, it provides flexibility and opportunity for further capital deployment. Sun Life targets leverage ratio of 25 over the long term.



With a payout of about 39%, its dividend yield is 3.2%, higher than the industry average of 3%. The company targets 40-50% dividend payout over the medium term.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in insurance industry can look at Athene ATH, Old Republic International ORI and James River Group Holdings JRVR.



Old Republic International delivered 87.50% earnings surprise in the last-reported quarter. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Athene delivered 31.94% earnings surprise in the last-reported quarter.It carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



James River Group delivered 6.86% earnings surprise in the last-reported quarter. It carries Zacks Rank #2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.