Reasons to Add Southwest Gas (SWX) to Your Portfolio Now

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX is a utility company that provides natural gas services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the United States. The company focuses on providing safe, reliable and clean energy through consistent investments in infrastructure.



Let’s explore the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWX’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $3.35, increasing 1.2% in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current year sales stands at $5.03 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.5%.



The company’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is pegged at 5%.

Debt Position & Liquidity

Southwest Gas’ current ratio at the end of second-quarter 2023 was 2.12. The ratio, being greater than one, substantiates the company’s ability to meet future debt obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

The company has been delivering competitive dividends to its shareholders. It has paid dividends every year since 1956. Southwest Gas currently pays a quarterly dividend of 62 cents, resulting in an annual payout of $2.48 per share. This indicates 0.8% growth from 2022.



The company has increased its dividend four times in the past five years. SWX’s current dividend yield is 3.91%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.67%.

Strong Long-Term Growth Plan

Southwest Gas continues to follow a systematic capital investment plan for infrastructure development. In 2023, the company plans to invest $700-$720 million. It has a robust capital expenditure plan of $2 billion for the 2023-2025 period.



With the company’s planned capital expenditures and timely rate revisions from regulatory authorities, its rate base is projected to expand at an annual rate base compound annual growth of 5-7% in 2023-2025.

Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of SWX have gained 12% against the industry’s 25.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks in the same sector are Atmos Energy Corp. ATO, MDU Resources Group, Inc. MDU and FirstEnergy Corp. FE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



ATO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $6.05, implying a year-over-year improvement of 8%.



MDU’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.8%. The stock boasts an average earnings surprise of 14.16% in the last four quarters.



FE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is pegged at $2.53, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5%.





Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.