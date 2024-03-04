Reasons to Add ShockWave Medical (SWAV) to Your Portfolio Now

ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV is well poised for growth, backed by its research and development (R&D) efforts and focus on clinical studies.

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have risen 37.3% compared with the industry’s 10.3% growth in the past year. The S&P 500 Index has soared 26.4% in the same time frame.

With a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, this medical device company is committed to developing and commercializing products that can change the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ShockWave Medical’s earnings yield of 1.9% compares favorably with the industry’s (5.8%). Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 13.55%.

What’s Driving the Company’s Performance?

SWAV invests in R&D efforts to accelerate its Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL)Technology, thereby broadening and enhancing its existing product offerings. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company incurred R&D expenses of $42.3 million, up 78.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

For 2024, revenues are expected to grow 25-27% year over year to the range of $910-$930 million.

ShockWave Medical believes in its ability to rapidly develop innovative products, owing to a dynamic product innovation process. The versatility and leveraging ability of its core technology and management philosophy continue to improve its R&D process. In October, SWAV announced favorable and consistent outcomes with coronary IVL in both nodular and eccentric calcium.

Management is optimistic about the continued clinical acceptance and penetration of IVL. Considering the fact that the C2+ device holds strong demand in the international market, the launch of the same in the United States looks promising. This is due to the technology’s impressive results in the past few quarters.

In August, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) created new Medicare Severity Diagnosis Related Group (MS-DRG) codes and payments for coronary IVL in the hospital inpatient setting. Per the codes, new coronary IVL-specific MS-DRGs are associated with higher payments than that for MS-DRG for other Percutaneous Coronary Intervention procedures.

Again, the CMS established a Category I Current Procedural Terminology add-on code for procedures involving coronary IVL earlier this month. Under this new category, physicians will get a 20-30% increase in remuneration for the additional work associated with performing coronary IVL.

The higher pay rates for physicians performing IVL procedures are likely to benefit the adoption of ShockWave Medical’s products, thereby boosting its top-line growth.

What’s the Downside?

Limited commercialization expertise and approved or cleared products pose a challenge in evaluating SWAV’s current business and determining future financial growth.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $920.9 million, indicating an improvement of 26.1% from the previous year’s reported figure. The same for adjusted earnings per share is pinned at $4.89.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. Price

ShockWave Medical, Inc. price | ShockWave Medical, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space areDaVita Inc. DVA, Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH and Cencora COR.

DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 35.6%. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have risen 47.1% compared with the industry’s 11.6% growth in the past year.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.9%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 15.6%.

Cardinal Health’s shares have risen 33.6% compared with the industry’s 11.3% growth in the past year.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.8%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.7%.

Cencora’s shares have rallied 51.5% compared with the industry’s 3.6% growth in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.