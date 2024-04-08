Reasons to Add Primo Water (PRMW) to Your Portfolio Now

Primo Water Corporation’s PRMW growth prospects, strong dividend history and rising earnings estimates make it a great investment opportunity in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a robust investment option at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 EPS has increased 17.33% to 88 cents in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRMW’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has risen 48.6% to $1.07 per share in the past 60 days.



Primo Water’s (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 12.9%.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing funds to generate higher returns. Currently, PRMW’s ROE is 8.55%, higher than the sector’s average of 8.46%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing funds more constructively than its peers in the utility sector.

Solvency & Liquidity

Primo Water’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.3. The TIE ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.



The current ratio at the end of the fourth quarter was 2.03, much higher than the industry’s average of 0.77. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Primo Water’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Dividend History

PRMW has been increasing shareholders’ value through dividend payments. In February 2024, Primo Water announced a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share, an increase of 12.5% from the previous level of 8 cents per share, resulting in an annual dividend of 36 cents per share. PRMW’s current dividend yield is 2.01%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s yield of 1.3%.

Price Performance

In the past three months, Primo Water stock has returned 20.2% against the industry’s 5.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are American States Water AWR, American Water Works AWK and Consolidated Water CWCO, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AWR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.3%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.12% in the last four quarters.



AWK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Water Works’ 2024 EPS is pegged at $5.22, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 6.53%.



CWCO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 61.56% in the last four quarters.







5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.