Reasons to Add Portland General Electric to Your Portfolio

Portland General Electric Company POR is benefiting from focus on delivering safe, clean and reliable energy to customers. More than 50% of its retail revenues come from residential customers. Nearly 81% of electricity supplied to customers comes from clean sources like natural gas, hydro, wind and solar power. The company aims to exit coal-fired generation by 2030.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick this summer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Estimates Revision



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings for 2020 has been unchanged at $2.38 per share in the past 60 days, while the same for 2021 moved up 1.2% to $2.53 in the same time frame.



Surprise History & Long-Term Earnings Growth



Portland General Electric’s trailing three-quarter positive earnings surprise is 1.5%, on average.



Its long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 5.3%.



Capital Investment Plan



For the 2020-2024 period, the company expects to make investments of approximately $2,810 million. The investment will be aimed at updating and replacing aging generation, transmission as well as distribution equipment. Portland General Electric’s objective is to build a smarter and resilient grid, which will assist it in providing reliable services to customers.



Debt/Capital & Dividend Yield



The company’s current debt to capital is pegged at 49.74% compared with the industry’s 50.42%.



Currently, it has a dividend yield of 3.74% compared with the industry’s 3.6%.



Price Movement



In the past five years, the stock has gained 20.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.5%.





Other Stocks to Consider



Other top-ranked stocks in the same space include NextEra Energy Inc. NEE, PNM Resources Inc. PNM and CMS Energy Corporation CMS, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2.



NextEra Energy, PNM Resources and CMS Energy delivered average positive earnings surprise of 2.4%, 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively, in the last four quarters.



Long-term earnings growth for NextEra Energy, PNM Resources and CMS Energy is currently projected at 7.9%, 6.2% and 6.9%, respectively.



