Reasons to Add Portland General Electric (POR) in Portfolio

Portland General Electric Company’s POR focus on meeting customer needs through Integrated Resource Plan, systematic long-term investments bode well.



Let’s focus on the factors that make Portland General Electric an appropriate investment option at the moment.



Zacks Rank & Price Movement



Portland General Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





In the past 12 months, Portland General Electric’s shares have rallied 21.6% compared with the industry’s rise of 18.2%.



Growth Projections



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2020 earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share on revenues of $2.14 billion. The bottom-line figure suggests 8.16% year-over-year increase. The same for the top line calls for a 0.92% rise on a year-on-year basis. The company’s long-term (3 to 5 years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 4.50%.



Debt/Capital & Dividend Yield



The company’s current debt to capital is pegged at 49.01% compared with the industry’s 51.35%.



Currently, the company has a dividend yield of 2.79% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.8%.



Investment Plan & Renewable Energy Focus



For the 2019-2023 period, the company expects to make investments of approximately $3,080 million. The investment will be aimed toward safety and resiliency of the company’s infrastructure. Moreover, the company focuses on reducing carbon emission and has chosen renewable sources like solar, wind and water to generate cleaner energy. Portland General Electric’s aims decarbonization through 2050.



Other Key Picks



Some other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are The AES Corporation AES, Entergy Corporation ETR and Dominion Energy Inc D. The AES Corporation currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, while the other two stocks carry a Zack Rank of 2.



The AES Corporation, Entergy and Dominion Energy delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 4.68%, 4.79% and 0.10%, respectively, in the last four quarters.



The long-term earnings growth rates for The AES Corporation, Entergy and Dominion Energy are pegged at 9.11%, 7% and 4.80%, respectively.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.