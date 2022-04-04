Reasons to Add Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to Your Portfolio
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is an electric utility that provides electricity services (wholesale or retail) in the state of Arizona through its subsidiaries. Pinnacle West’s investments in generation, transmission & distribution lines will help the company serve customers efficiently. Development activities in PNW’s service territories are driving demand.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Growth Projections & Surprise History
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings per share is pegged at $3.96, which indicates an increase of 1.5% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.22, which indicates an increase of 0.5% in the past 60 days.
Pinnacle West Capital’s trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise is 73.9%.
Return on Equity (ROE)
Return on Equity (ROE) is a measure of a company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholder’s funds. ROE for the trailing 12 months for Pinnacle West Capital is 10.38% compared with the industry’s 9.29%.
Systematic Investments & Emission Reduction
Pinnacle West Capital makes consistent investments to upgrade and maintain the existing infrastructure for providing 24x7 reliable services to the customer base. PNW has plans to invest $2.2 billion for strengthening its transmission and distribution operations in the 2022-2024 time period.
Pinnacle West Capital announced its emission reduction target, and aims to cut emissions by 100% by 2050 and exit all coal-based electricity generation by 2031.
Dividend Yield
Utility companies generally distribute dividends. Currently, Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend yield of 4.3% compared with the industry’s 2.9%.
Price Performance
In the past three months, the stock has gained 13.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
Other top-ranked stocks in the same space include Ameren Corporation AEE, WEC Energy Group WEC and NextEra Energy NEE, each currently holding a Zacks Rank #2.
Ameren, WEC Energy, and NextEra’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.2%, 6%, and 8.8%, respectively.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings for Ameren, WEC Energy, and NextEra has moved up 0.5%, 0.2%, and 1.8%, respectively, in the past 60 days.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
Ameren Corporation (AEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.