Reasons to Add Paychex (PAYX) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Paychex, Inc. PAYX has grown meaningfully over the years by providing industry-leading service and technology solutions to its clients and their employees. Its solid business model, diversified products and services, and strategic acquisitions have boosted its top-line growth. Revenues witnessed a five-year (2016-2021) CAGR of 6.5%. Higher revenues are likely to expand margins and increase profitability in the long run.

Paychex puts consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company paid dividends of $908.7 million, $889.4 million and $826.8 million, and repurchased shares worth $155.7 million, $171.9 million and $56.9 million, respectively, in fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019. Such initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share.

Paychex shares have gained 6.3% in the past month, outperforming the 5.9% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Paychex, Inc. Price

Paychex, Inc. price | Paychex, Inc. Quote

Let’s take a look at some other factors that make PAYX an attractive pick:

Solid Rank: Paychex currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Nine estimates for fiscal 2023 moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the stock. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings has moved 1.7% north.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Paychex has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 8.6%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Paychex’s fiscal 2023 earnings of $4.21 per share reflects year-over-year growth of 11.7%. Earnings are expected to register 7.4% growth in fiscal 2024. The stock has a long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 7.5%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.