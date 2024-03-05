Reasons to Add NiSource (NI) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

NiSource’s NI strategic investments in infrastructure upgrades will allow it to provide quality services to its expanding customer base. Given its growth opportunities, NI is a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment option at the moment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.6% to $1.71 in the past 90 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for 2024 stands at $6.02 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 9.43%.



The company’s (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 7.15%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.56% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing funds to generate higher returns. Currently, NiSource’s ROE is 10.11%, higher than the industry’s average of 8.76%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing funds more constructively than its peers in the utility electric power industry.

Solvency

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, NI’s total debt to capital was 58.23%, much better than the industry’s average of 62.21%.



The time to interest earned ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.7. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

NiSource has been increasing shareholders’ value through dividend payments. In January 2024, NI announced a quarterly dividend of 26.5 cents per share and an annual dividend of $1.06 per share. NI’s current dividend yield is 3.98%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s yield of 1.31%.

Systematic Investments

Strategic capital investments are making NI’s infrastructure stronger and more resilient. It invested $2.7 billion in 2023. NI expects its capital expenditure base plan in the range of $3.3-$3.5 billion for 2024 and a total of $16 billion for 2024-2028. These systematic investments can drive the rate base growth of 8-10% during 2024-2028.

Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has returned 1.8% against the industry’s 6.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are IDACORP IDA, DTE Energy DTE and Avangrid AGR, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 4.38%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 12.73% in the last four quarters.



DTE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE Energy’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $6.70, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 16.93%.



AGR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 3.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avangrid’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $2.25, which suggests year-over-year growth of 7.66%.





Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.