Reasons to Add Nextracker (NXT) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Nextracker Inc. NXT, with its record increase in backlogs, impressive liquidity count and rising earnings estimates, offers a great investment opportunity in the Solar sector.



Let’s focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock a solid investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXT’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 21% to $2.65 in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nextracker’s total revenues for fiscal 2024 stands at $2.44 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 28.5%.



The company’s (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 35.2%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 56.26% in the last four quarters.

Liquidity

The company’s current ratio at the end of the fiscal third quarter was 1.87, higher than the industry’s average of 1.52. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Nextracker’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Rising Backlog

Nextracker’s solid order activities resulted in a record backlog of more than $3 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This was driven by continued strength in demand for NXT’s products globally. It achieved the 10 GW milestone for projects in India, the Middle East and Africa regions in operation or under fulfillment as of Dec 31, 2023.

Price Performance

In the past three months, NXT shares have risen 20.1% against its industry’s average decline of 10.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

