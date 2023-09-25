Reasons to Add National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Your Portfolio Now

National Fuel Gas Company’s NFG systematic investment will further strengthen its natural gas and oil operations, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company benefits from its strong presence in the Appalachian region, and expanding upstream and midstream operations. Given its growth opportunities, NFG makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 2.2% to $5.22 in the past 60 days.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $2.35 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.7%.



The company’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 10.37%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.4% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate returns. Currently, National Fuel Gas’ ROE is 19.71%, higher than the industry’s average of 10.66%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility gas distribution industry.

Debt Position

Currently, NFG’s total debt to capital is 44.81%, much better than the industry’s average of 50.81%.



The time to interest earned ratio at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2023 was 6.2. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

National Fuel Gas continues to increase shareholders’ value through dividend payments. The company has been paying dividends for the past 121 years. In June 2023, its board of directors approved a 4.2% increase in dividend rate, marking the 53rd straight year of increase. The new quarterly dividend is 49.5 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.98. Its current dividend yield is 3.8%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.48%.

Systematic Investments

The company expects capital expenditure in the range of $905-$970 million for fiscal 2023. Total capital expenditure in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $727.7 million. NFG plans to invest $865-$975 million in fiscal 2024.



Since 2010, NFG has invested $2.4 billion in midstream operations to expand and modernize its pipeline infrastructure for gaining access to Appalachian production. It has more than $500 million in investment planned over the next five years for the modernization of pipeline transportation and distribution systems.

Price Performance

In the past three months, National Fuel Gas’ shares have risen 3.9% against the industry’s average 3.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

