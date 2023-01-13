Reasons to Add MYR Group (MYRG) to Your Portfolio Right Now

MYR Group Inc. MYRG is implementing targeted strategies to capture new market opportunities in the evolving clean energy landscape while continuing organic and acquisitive expansion. These make it a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share has moved up 2.99% in the past 30 days to $5.18.



MYR Group’s past four-quarter earnings surprise average is 5.19%.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate higher returns. Currently, MYRG’s ROE is 14.98%, higher than the sector average of 5.87%. This indicates that MYR Group has been utilizing the funds more constructively than the other operators in the sector.

Repurchase Program

MYR Group continues to increase shareholders’ value through systematic share repurchases. On Nov 2, MYRG’s management approved a new share purchase program of $75 million, which will expire on May 8, 2023. The company will fund the repurchase from cash on hand and through borrowings under its credit facility. As of Sep 30, 2022, the company utilized $33.4 million of its previous share repurchase authorization of $75 million and repurchased mainly 0.4 million shares.

Debt Position & Liquidity

The company’s total debt to capital ratio is 14.33 compared with its sector average of 57.87. This indicates that it is managing the business far more efficiently than other operators in the sector.



Moreover, the current ratio of the company is 1.43, which indicates that the company has enough liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation.

Price Performance

Over the last six months, the MYR Group stock has returned 15.6%, outperforming the sector average of 1.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks utility sector are Atmos Energy ATO, CMS Energy CMS and CenterPoint Energy CNP, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Atmos Energy, CMS Energy, and CenterPoint Energy have an average surprise earnings of 4.87%, 6.66%, and 7%, respectively, for the last four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share for CMS Energy and CenterPoint Energy are likely to improve 8.17% and 7.19%, respectively, year over year. Atmos Energy’s fiscal 2023 estimates are likely to improve 6.61%.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.