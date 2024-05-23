Reasons to Add MGE Energy (MGEE) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

MGE Energy Inc.’s MGEE strong fundamentals and a solid financial position with favorable growth estimates make it a good investment choice.



MGE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has moved north by 0.3% in the past 60 days and is currently pegged at $3.69 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales is pegged at $706.8 million, implying year-over-year growth of 2.4%.

Dividend

MGE Energy continues to reward its shareholders with dividend payments. It has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years. Management has approved an annual increase in dividends for the past 48 years.



MGEE’s current dividend yield is 2.13%, which is better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average yield of 1.57%.

Debt to Capital

MGE Energy’s debt to capital at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 38.24%, comparing favorably with the industry’s 54.69%. This indicates that the company is utilizing much less debt to run its operations compared with peers. This definitely lowers the capital servicing expenses amid the still high-interest rate scenario.

Return on Equity

The company’s return on equity for the trailing 12 months is 11.72%, comparing favorably with the industry’s 9.91%. This uptrend reflects MGEE’s higher efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds than its peers.

Price Performance

In the past year, the stock has gained 6.2% compared with the industry’s rally of 5.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are DTE Energy DTE, Evergy EVRG and Public Service Enterprise Group PEG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth of DTE Energy, Evergy and Public Service Enterprise Group is projected at 8.2%, 5% and 5.36%, respectively.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE Energy, Evergy and Public Service Enterprise Group’s 2024 earnings has risen 0.2%,0.3% and 0.3%, respectively.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.