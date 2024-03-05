Reasons to Add MDU Resources (MDU) to Your Portfolio Now

MDU Resources Group Inc.’s MDU investment plans will improve the reliability of its services. Post the spinoff of Knife River, MDU now primarily focuses on regulated energy delivery. Given its growth opportunities, the company makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 1.4% to $1.49 in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pinned at $1.55 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.4%.



The company’s long-term (three to five-year) earnings growth rate is 6%.

Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate returns. Currently, MDU Resources’ ROE is 8.84%, higher than the sector’s average of 8.54%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the utility sector.

Debt Position

Currently, MDU’s total debt to capital is 45.17%, better than the industry’s average of 49.63%.



The time to interest earned ratio at the end of fourth-quarter 2023 was 5.7. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

Steady earnings generation enables the company to distribute regular dividends to its shareholders. MDU Resources has been paying out dividends for the past 85 years.



After the spinoff of Knife River in August 2023, it declared new quarterly dividends of 12.5 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of 50 cents. The company has set a new dividend payout range of 60-70%. Its current dividend yield is 2.29%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.31%.

Systematic Investments

Total capital expenditures for 2023 were $536 million. The company expects its capital expenditures to be $2.8 billion in the 2024-2028 period. These investments will increase the reliability of its services and enable it to effectively serve an increasingly large customer base. The company’s compound annual growth rate target for the next five years is 6-7%.

Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of MDU have risen 15% compared with the broader industry’s growth of 0.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

