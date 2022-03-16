Reasons to Add Maximus (MMS) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Maximus, Inc. MMS is currently benefiting from its solid relationships and strong reputation with governments and long-term contracts.

The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value Growth Momentum Score (VGM Score) of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, MMS is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Maximus’s 2022 earnings has moved 25.7% north. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history as it outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 41.7%.

With more than 40 years of experience, Maximus has grown to be a leading operator of government health and human services programs globally. The company’s business process management expertise and its ability to deliver cost-effective, efficient and high-scale solutions positions it as a lucrative partner to governments.

Maximus maintains solid relationships and a strong reputation with governments. Its long-term contracts provide the company with predictable recurring revenue streams. The company continuously seeks long-term relationships with clients in not only those markets where they operate, but also in adjacent ones. MMS is also focused on expanding its foothold in clinical services, as well as in long-term services and supports. Moreover, complex health needs have increased the requirement for government social benefit and safety-net programs. This should continue driving demand for the company’s services.

The 2021 buyout of Attain is expected to strengthen two core pillars of Maximus’ long-term corporate strategy, including accelerating digital transformation and the ongoing expansion into the U.S. federal market.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, Accenture ACN and Clean Harbors CLH.

Cross Country Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 6.6%.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have surged 44.2% in the past year.

Accenture carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.8% for the current year. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 16.9% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10%.

Clean Harbors carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.

CLH’s shares have jumped 17.5% in the past year.

