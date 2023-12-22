Reasons to Add Leidos (LDOS) to Your Portfolio Right Now

Leidos Holdings Inc. LDOS is well-positioned to benefit from the rising defense budget. The company’s stable financial position and increasing demand for its products will boost performance.



Let’s explore the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

Leidos’ long-term (three-to five-years) earnings growth is pegged at 8.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS’ 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $7.02, up 5.7% in the past 60 days.



The consensus estimate for 2023 sales stands at $15.25 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 5.9%.



The stock delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.51% in the last four quarters.

Debt Position

The defense, aviation, information technology and biomedical research company has a current ratio of 1.31, better than the industry’s average of 1.12. This implies that it has the financial capability to pay its short-term debt obligations.

Increased Contract Inflow

The widespread geopolitical uncertainty has led the United States to increase its defense spending. During third-quarter 2023, Leidos recorded net bookings worth $7.9 billion. This, in turn, led to a solid backlog of $38.04 billion compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of $34.15 billion. The fiscal 2024 budget proposal includes $842 billion as funding for the Pentagon.



During the quarter, Leidos was awarded a $7.9 billion indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract by the U.S. Army to incorporate artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to increase visibility into operations. Also, the U.S. Army Program Executive Office (“PEO”) Missiles and Space (“M&S”) awarded Leidos $125 million to design, develop, integrate, test and deliver high-fidelity prototype virtualizations of critical computing hardware and software components for PEO M&S weapon systems.

Return on Equity

Return on Equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, Leidos’ ROE is 22.27%, higher than the industry average of 10.55%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its aerospace defense equipment industry peers.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of LDOS have rallied 0.8% against the broader industry’s 7.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE, TransDigm Group Inc. TDG and HEICO Corp. HEI. Each stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



SPCE boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 40.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 192.1%.



TDG boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 16.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 15.2%.



HEI boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 27.1%.





Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.