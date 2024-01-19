Reasons to Add IDACORP (IDA) to Your Portfolio Right Now

IDACORP Inc.’s IDA strategic investments are expected to further strengthen its infrastructure, which will help boost performance. The company’s cost management and focus on producing more electricity from clean sources act as tailwinds.

Given its growth opportunities, IDA makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s explore the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDACORP’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 1.1% to $5.41 in the past 90 days.



The company’s long-term (three-to-five-year) earnings growth rate is 4.11%. IDACORP delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.3% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, IDACORP’s ROE is 9.51%, higher than the industry’s average of 7.01%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the electric power utility industry.

Debt Position & Liquidity

At the end of third-quarter 2023, IDA’s total debt to capital was 49.11%, much better than the industry’s average of 62.06%.



The time to interest earned ratio at the end of third-quarter 2023 was 3.5. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.



IDA’s current ratio at the end of third-quarter 2023 was 2.12 compared with the industry’s average of 0.79. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Dividend History

The company has been consistently increasing shareholders’ value through dividend payments. In October 2023, its board of directors approved a 5.1% increase in its quarterly dividend rate. The revised quarterly dividend is 83 cents per share. The company’s new annualized dividend rate is $3.32 compared with the previous year’s level of $3.16 per share. The company’s current dividend payout target is in the range of 60-70%. Its current dividend yield is 3.6%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.39%.

Customer Growth

IDACORP’s regulated electric operations in Idaho generate a relatively stable and growing income stream. Moody predicts 3.7% GDP growth in Idaho Power’s service area for 2024. This is expected to bring in fresh demand for utility services. As of Sep 30, 2023, Idaho Power’s customer base improved 2.3% year over year. This trend is expected to continue as improvement in economic conditions in its service territories will bring in more customers.

Price Performance

In the past six months, IDA’s shares have lost 10.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 11.3%.



