Reasons to Add Hudson Global (HSON) Stock to Your Portfolio

Hudson Global, Inc. HSON is a talent solutions provider that has performed brilliantly over the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you have not taken advantage of the share-price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes HSON an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse of the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of Hudson Global have returned 178.4%, significantly outperforming the 40% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank: Hudson Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer attractive investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. One estimate for 2022 moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 7.5% north.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Hudson Global has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 171%.

Growth Factors: Hudson Global’s new business pipeline remains strong and growing. The 2020 acquisition of Coit has significantly expanded the company’s foothold in the technology space and contributed $625 million to the company’s third-quarter 2021 adjusted net income. The November 2021 acquisition of Karani is expected to improve Hudson RPO’s global delivery capability, and create new business opportunities in India and other new markets.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interestedin the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Avis Budget CAR,Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget has an expected revenue growth rate of around 69.8% for the current year. CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 485.1% so far this year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 18.8%. CAR sports a Zacks #1 Rank.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected revenue growth rate of around 94% for the current fiscal year. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 206.8% so far this year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%. CCRN sport a Zacks #1 Rank.

CRA International has an expected revenue growth rate of around 12% for the current year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51%, on average.

CRA International’s shares have surged 87.3% so far this year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 15.5%. CRAI carries a Zacks #2 (Buy) Rank.

