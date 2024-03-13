Reasons to Add Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Your Portfolio

Global Water Resources Inc.’s GWRS strategic investments, expansion through organic means, acquisitions and spreading operations in new service areas will further drive its performance. Given its growth opportunities, GWRS makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 3.3% in the past seven days to 31 cents.



GWRS’ long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 15%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 28.8% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate higher returns. Currently, Global Water Resources’ ROE is 13.64%, higher than the industry’s average of 9.62%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing the funds more constructively than its peers in the water supply utility industry.

Solvency

The times interest earned ratio is a solvency ratio. It is used to measure how well the company can cover its interest obligations. The time to interest earned ratio at the end of fourth-quarter 2023 was 3.2, which being greater than one indicates that GWRS is in a good position to meet its interest obligations.

Dividend History

GWRS has consistently increased the value of its stockholders by paying dividends. Currently, its monthly cash dividend is 2.508 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of 30.1 cents. The company’s current dividend yield is 2.44%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's average of 1.32%.

Business Growth

The company expects to increase its long-term investments in existing utilities to boost revenues, reduce expenses and build a rate base to provide safe, reliable services. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the company invested $3.7 million in infrastructure projects to support existing utilities and continued growth. For the full year, it invested $22.3 million in infrastructure projects.



The improving economic condition in Arizona resulted in a growing customer base and fresh demand for GWRS’ services. The company has invested $76.3 billion of capital in Arizona during 2021-2023, which indicates an increase of 274% over the preceding three years.

Price Performance

In the last six months, the GWRS stock returned 15.2% against the industry’s 4.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

