Reasons to Add Entergy (ETR) to Your Portfolio Right Now

Entergy Corporation’s ETR strategic long-term investment plans to maintain utility support and upgrade distribution and transmission will further boost its performance. Given its growth opportunities, ETR makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s explore the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Entergy’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.7% to $7.22 in the past 90 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales is pinned at $13.35 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.7%.



The company’s long-term (three-to-five-year) earnings growth is 6.43%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.4% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, Entergy’s ROE is 10.77%, higher than the industry’s average of 7.01%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the electric power utility industry.

Solvency

The times interest earned ratio is a solvency ratio. It is used to measure how well the company can cover its interest obligations. The times interest earned ratio at the end of third-quarter 2023 was 2.8, which being greater than one indicates that ETR is in a good position to meet its interest obligations.

Dividend History

The company has been consistently paying dividends to its shareholders. In October 2023, its board of directors approved a 5.6% increase in its quarterly dividends. The revised quarterly dividend is $1.13 per share. The company’s new annualized dividend rate is $4.52 compared with the previous annual rate of $4.28 per share. Its current dividend yield is 4.41%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.37%.

Systematic Investments

Entergy has a capital investment plan worth $16 billion to maintain utility support and upgrade distribution and transmission during the 2023-2026 period. Out of which, $7 billion is for transmission and distribution. The company is also developing its capital investment plan for the 2024-2026 period and currently anticipates making approximately $19.6 billion in capital investments during that period.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Entergy’s shares have gained 4.2% against the industry’s decline of 7.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are NRG Energy NRG, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Consolidated Edison ED and OGE Energy OGE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NRG Energy’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.75%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.7% in the last four quarters.



Consolidated Edison’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 EPS is pinned at $5.29, implying a year-over-year increase of 5.5%.



OGE Energy’s long-term earnings growth rate is 3.65%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.3% in the last four quarters.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.