Reasons to Add Entergy (ETR) Stock to Your Portfolio Now

Entergy Corporation ETR is engaged in electric power production and retail distribution of power. The company is focusing on grid upgrades and a steady progress on adding renewable generation to its portfolio.

Let's check out the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 and 2022 earnings per share is pegged at $5.96 and $6.30, respectively.

Estimates for 2021 and 2022 have increased 0.33% and 0.15%, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE measures a company’s financial performance in relation to stockholders’ equity. At present, Entergy’s ROE for 12 months is 11.3%, higher than the industry average of 9.41%. The company’s better ROE than the industry indicates that it is using funds more efficiently than peers in the same space.

Dividend Yield and Long-Term EPS Growth

Currently, the company has a dividend yield of 3.49%, higher than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 1.29%. The long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth of the company is currently pegged at 5.10%.

Systematic Investments

Entergy is making investments to add renewable generation to its portfolio. The company expects to make investments of more than 2,500 MWs by the end of 2025. It will also invest $11.6 billion between 2021 and 2023 to add new generation facilities, strengthen its transmission & distribution lines and utility support.

The company is integrating new technology to provide better services to its customers and is focused on generating more electricity from clean energy sources.

Emission Goal

The company aims to invest in more than 5,000 MW of renewables by 2030. It intends to touch net-zero carbon emission to promote clean energy by 2050.

Price Performance

In the past six months, the stock has gained 10.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.6%.

