Reasons to Add DTE Energy (DTE) to Your Portfolio Right Now

DTE Energy Company’s DTE disciplined capital spending program to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its electric utility systems increases its earnings potential. The company’s steady investments to enhance renewable generation assets drive its bottom line. Given its growth opportunities and strong dividend history, DTE makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.3% to $6.20 in the past 30 days. This indicates a year-over-year bottom-line improvement of 1.6%.



DTE’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 6%.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, DTE’s ROE is 10.6%, higher than the industry’s average of 4.9%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the electric power utility industry.

Debt Position

Currently, DTE’s total debt to capital is 21.5%, much better than industry’s average of 58.1%.



The time to interest earned ratio at the end of first-quarter 2023 was 2.7. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future debt obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History

DTE Energy has been consistently increasing shareholders’ value by paying dividends. Its board of directors approved a 7.6% dividend hike in 2022. Currently, DTE’s quarterly dividend is 95.25 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $3.81 per share. The company’s current dividend yield is 3.44%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's average of 1.47%.

Systematic Investments

DTE Energy expects long-term operating earnings growth of 6-8%. DTE Electric currently expects to make capital investments worth $18 billion during 2023-2027. This includes $4 billion for the base infrastructure, $9 billion for the distribution infrastructure and $5 billion for clean energy generation.



DTE Gas’ total capital investments are estimated at $3.6 billion over the 2023-2027 period, which comprises of $2 billion for the base infrastructure and $1.6 billion for gas main renewal, meter move out and pipeline integrity programs.

Price Performance

In the last three months, DTE’s shares have rallied 4.2% compared with the industry’s average growth of 0.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are NiSource Inc NI, PPL Corporation PPL and OGE Energy Corp. OGE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NiSource’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 EPS is pinned at $1.6, implying a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.



PPL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.4%. The consensus estimate for the company’s 2023 EPS is pegged at $1.59, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 12.8%.



OGE Energy’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.9%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 19.9% in the last four quarters.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPL Corporation (PPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.