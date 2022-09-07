Reasons to Add Direct Digital (DRCT) Stock to Your Portfolio

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT is currently benefiting from its continuous efforts to expand both buy-side and sell-side advertising to improve top-line as well as operating performance.

The company’s shares have had a massive run over the six months, appreciating 163.4% against a 26.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Let’s look at some other factors that make DRCT an attractive pick:

Solid Rank & VGM Score: Direct Digital currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. In the case of DRCT, one estimate for 2022 has moved north over the past 30 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the stock. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in 2022 has increased from a loss of 5 cents to earnings of 41 cents.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Direct Digital has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an average trailing three-quarters earnings surprise of 199.2%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Genpact Limited G and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

CRA International flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.



