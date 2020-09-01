Reasons to Add Delek Logistics (DKL) to Your Portfolio Now

Delek Logistics LP DKL owns and operates a system of crude as well as refined product transportation pipelines, along with terminaling and storage facilities.



Let's focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Upward Revision in Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings per unit has increased 33% in the past 60 days to $4.11.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $4.75 per unit, which improved 29.8% in the past 60 days.

Surprise History

Delek Logistics’ trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 11.01%, on average.

Minimum Volume Commitments

Delek Logistics stands to benefit from the existing multi-year contracts with customers having firm commitments. At the end of second-quarter 2020, nearly 92% of its existing contracts had duration of more than three years, which provided ample earnings visibility amid this unprecedented economic crisis.

Joint Venture & Drop Down

Last year, Delek Logistics entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Plains Pipeline, L.P. PAA for the Red River Pipeline. The JV is supporting its initiative to grow the midstream business, while increasing crude oil sourcing flexibility.



Delek Holdings DK has granted the firm a right of first offer on certain logistics assets. It dropped the Big Spring Gathering System and trucking assets to Delek Logistics in first-half 2020. These will be accretive to Delek Logistics’ bottom line.

Price Performance

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 12.1% against the industry’s decline of 46.4%.

Another Stock to Consider

Another top-ranked stock in the same space is TC Pipelines LP TCP, currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). TC Pipelines delivered an average earnings surprise of 19.3% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings has moved up 4.2% in the past 60 days.

