Reasons to Add CurtissWright (CW) to Your Portfolio Now

CurtissWright Corp. CW is a multinational company providing highly engineered, technologically advanced products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $8.82. This indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for CW’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $9.50. This indicates an increase of 7.7% from 2023’s estimated figure.



CurtissWright’s trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 4.03%, on average.

Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE is a measure of a company’s financial performance and shows how it is utilizing its funds. CW’s ROE is currently at 16.54%, better than industry’s average of 7.49%, which indicates that the company is utilizing its funds more efficiently than peers.

Dividend History

This aerospace company has been consistently paying dividends to its shareholders. CurtissWright paid out 75 cents per share in 2022. It raised its dividend in May 2023, taking the quarterly figure to 20 cents resulting in an annual payout of 80 cents per share.



The company increased its dividend four times in the past five years. CW’s current dividend yield is 0.45%, better than the industry’s average of 0.

Debt Position

The current ratio of CW was 2.15 as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with the industry’s 2.29. Ratio of more than 1 indicates that the stock has sufficient financial capability to pay its short-term debt obligations.



The debt-to-capital ratio of CW is 0.37 as of Mar 31, 2023, showing an improvement from 0.39 in the prior quarter. Such favorable figures indicate that Curtiss-Wright will be able to meet its debt obligations, at least in the near future.

Price Performance

In the past year, CW’s shares have rallied 34.3% compared with the industry’s average growth of 9.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

