Reasons to Add Curtiss-Wright (CW) Stock to Your Portfolio

Curtiss-Wright Corp.’s CW precision components are supplied to the aerospace, defense, general industrial and power generation markets, and the increasing adoption of nuclear power and alternative energy sources acts as a tailwind, boosting its performance. Given its growth prospects, CW makes for a solid investment option in the aerospace sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2024 EPS has increased 0.3% to $10.16 per share over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.99 billion, which implies a year-over-year rise of 5%.



The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.7% in the last four quarters.

Return on Equity

Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing funds to generate higher returns. Currently, CW’s ROE is 16.61%, higher than the industry’s average of 12.63%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing funds more constructively than its peers in the electricity utility industry.

Solvency & Liquidity

CW’s times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 10. The TIE ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.



The company’s current ratio at the end of the fourth quarter was 2.13, higher than the industry’s average of 1.51. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Curtiss-Wright’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

Dividend History

Curtiss-Wright has been consistently increasing shareholder value by steadily paying dividends. In February 2024, CW announced a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of 80 cents. The company’s current dividend yield is 0.32%, better than the industry's average of 0.21%.

Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has risen 11.5% compared with the industry’s average growth of 8.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Leidos LDOS, Spire SPIR and VirTra VTSI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Leidos’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS’ 2024 sales is pegged at $15.97 billion, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 3.5%.



Spire delivered an average earnings surprise of 28% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPIR’s 2024 sales is pegged at $140.73 million, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 33.1%.



VirTra’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VTSI’s 2024 sales is pegged at $43.49 million, which calls for a year-over-year improvement of 14.3%.







Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.